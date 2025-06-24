A fundraising page set up to support the family of a teenager who died in a house fire in Bletchley last month has raised more than £5,000.

Ann Eyre, 15, and family friend Zainab Kazinja, 67, died after a blaze at the property on St Patrick’s Way on the afternoon of Friday May 30.

Police said that following an investigation the deaths had been deemed as unexplained but not suspicious.

A GoFundMe page was set up by work colleagues to help Ann’s mum Lucy, and at the time of writing it has now raised £5,118.

The money will help Lucy cover funeral costs, with Ann’s funeral scheduled to take place on Thursday June 26.

It will also help with immediate essentials after Lucy lost her home and belongings, counselling and emotional support and will cover lost income.

Co-organiser of the fundraising page David Cattigan wrote how they were truly blown away at people’s generosity.

“We are truly blown away - thanks to your generosity, love, and support, we’ve now reached £5,000 to help Lucy through this heartbreaking time,” David said.

“Every donation, message, and share has made a real difference.

“You are helping to give Ann the beautiful farewell she deserves, while also giving Lucy a chance to rebuild her life, one step at a time. ️

“But we’re not done yet - the road ahead is long, and continued support is still needed for rebuilding their home, ongoing counselling, and basic living costs while Lucy remains unable to work.”

