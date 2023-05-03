News you can trust since 1981
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
27 minutes ago RSPCA appeal after family cat found dead in ‘barbaric’ spring trap
2 hours ago Russia accuses Ukraine of Kremlin drone strike
4 hours ago Boy (14) shoots dead 8 children in Belgrade school
9 hours ago Murder charge after 32 year-old stabbed to death
10 hours ago Buckingham Palace incident: man arrested after controlled explosion

Fury as iconic mural to Milton Keynes legend Leah Williamson is painted over

The part showing Leah’s face and a lion has been whitewashed

By Sally Murrer
Published 3rd May 2023, 16:08 BST- 2 min read
Updated 3rd May 2023, 16:08 BST

Residents in Newport Pagnell are furious that part of the town’s famous Leah Williamson mural has been completely whitewashed.

The striking portrait of the footballer was painted last August on the walls of a garage at the corner of Station Road and Cross Street.

Leah, who grew up in Newport, had just steered her team to fame in the Women’s UEFA championships and the town was bursting with pride.

Professional artists painted the Leah Williamson mural last August in Newport PagnellProfessional artists painted the Leah Williamson mural last August in Newport Pagnell
Professional artists painted the Leah Williamson mural last August in Newport Pagnell
Most Popular

The mural was the inspiration of Justin Dealey, a presenter on Three Counties Radio. He commissioned specialist artists MrMeaner, Arkade and Gnasher from street art company MurWalls and they volunteered their time to spend eight hours completing the masterpiece.

One wall shows Leah in action next to the words ‘She’s one of our own’ while the other, on Cross Street, shows the footballer’s face painted over the image of a lioness to represent the England team.

Over the months, the wall has been admired by thousands of passers-by and has never been vandalised or graffitied.

However, over the weekend, the giant image of Leah and the lioness has been completed whitewashed out by a mystery painter.

One wall showed Leah's face over a lioness. Now that has been painted over.One wall showed Leah's face over a lioness. Now that has been painted over.
One wall showed Leah's face over a lioness. Now that has been painted over.

"The whole wall has been painted white. It must have been a deliberate and time-consuming job and why have no idea why anyone would want to do this to such a beautiful piece of artwork,” said one Newportonian.

Other residents, also fuming, are now thinking of organised a fundraiser to get the artists back to re-do the mural.

The walls are on a building belonging to Farm Garages, who are equally annoyed at the whitewash.

"We had no idea someone was going to paint over the mural and we are not at all happy about it,” said a spokesman. “We know Leah and her family and we were very happy to have her mural on our walls.”

The entire wall has been mysteriously painted whiteThe entire wall has been mysteriously painted white
The entire wall has been mysteriously painted white

But he revealed the garage had been approached a couple of weeks ago by a Newport Pagnell resident asking if she could “tidy up” the part of the wall that was not covered by the lioness picture.

"The mural took up part of the wall and the rest had been left painted black for local artists to fill in later. I had a call from a lady who said she was selling her house nearby and thought the black bit of the wall looked a bit patchy, so could put buyers off,” he said.

"She asked me if she could paint it white to tidy it up. I said that was okay. But I certainly never expected that the actual mural would be painted over in white too… I would never, ever have agreed to that.”

The Citizen has messaged the house vendor through her estate agents, invited her to comment. So far there has been no response.

Meanwhile, another resident said: “The number of people who are disgusted by whitewash is overwhelming… Such a beautiful piece of art significant to Leah Williamson and historic to the local community has been wiped away.”

Related topics:Leah WilliamsonResidentsMilton KeynesStation Road