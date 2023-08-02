Future degree courses including digital technology and cybersecurity are to be offered by MK:U in partnership with Schneider Electric.

Schneider Electric, part of Cranfield University, is the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation.

The two organisations will work closely together to shape the university courses of the future, ensuring that learning is applied to the real world to prepare students to meet the current and future needs of the business world.

Schneider Electric has partnered with MK:U to develop smart courses for students of the future

As the future campus of MK:U is developed, Schneider Electric will participate in the open tender process to provide expert advice on the smart technology required to create a sustainable-by-design campus from the ground up.

Chris Collins, Country President and VP of Major Pursuits, Schneider Electric, said: “Students, businesses, and the local community will all benefit from our partnership and the close collaboration this will bring.

"Together, we can develop skills that are fit for future business, inspire a new generation, and help to promote DE&I talent to enter the STEM workforce though leading research and technology innovation projects.

“Working with MK:U we will collaborate to innovate and promote sustainability to tackle the challenges of effective energy management critical to meeting net zero targets.”

Professor Lynette Ryals, chief executive of MK:U, said: “Close parentships with an organisation that has shared values and commitments to sustainability, inclusivity, and representation in the industry is extremely important to us.