News you can trust since 1981
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
28 minutes ago Craig Revel Horwood replaces Paul O’Grady in Annie musical
1 hour ago Celebs, dogs & hundreds of fans line streets to mourn Paul O’Grady
1 hour ago Tesco open first ever pub to celebrate King Charles coronation
1 hour ago Cost of living payments will start to land in bank accounts next week
2 hours ago EasyJet issues cancellation warning to Brits travelling to Italy

Futuristic new Hitachi train spotted being tested in Milton Keynes in the dead of night

The new trains should be in public use later this year by Avanti West Coast

By Sally Murrer
Published 20th Apr 2023, 18:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 18:26 BST

Night owls in Milton Keynes were treated to a glimpse of the sleek new IET 805001 Hitachi train to be used by Avanti West Coast later this year.

In the early hours of this morning the train was spotted at Milton Keynes Central station, where it had travelled as part of a test run.

Avanti West Coast took delivery of two of the new British-built Hitachi trains earlier this year and it is thought the model will eventually replace the existing ‘Voyager diesel trains.

The new Avanti IET 805001 was being tested out in Milton Keynes last nightThe new Avanti IET 805001 was being tested out in Milton Keynes last night
The new Avanti IET 805001 was being tested out in Milton Keynes last night
Most Popular

The new 125 miles per hour models can run under both electric and diesel power and feature mobile Wi-Fi, onboard CCTV and emergency lighting.

They are currently being put through their paces in a series of test runs, often after dark.

Avanti say several new features for customers are being assessed. These include improved passenger information, seat reservation system, multiple running and selective door opening.

Related topics:Milton KeynesHitachiAvanti West CoastVoyagerCCTV