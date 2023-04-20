Futuristic new Hitachi train spotted being tested in Milton Keynes in the dead of night

Night owls in Milton Keynes were treated to a glimpse of the sleek new IET 805001 Hitachi train to be used by Avanti West Coast later this year.

In the early hours of this morning the train was spotted at Milton Keynes Central station, where it had travelled as part of a test run.

Avanti West Coast took delivery of two of the new British-built Hitachi trains earlier this year and it is thought the model will eventually replace the existing ‘Voyager diesel trains.

The new Avanti IET 805001 was being tested out in Milton Keynes last night

The new 125 miles per hour models can run under both electric and diesel power and feature mobile Wi-Fi, onboard CCTV and emergency lighting.

They are currently being put through their paces in a series of test runs, often after dark.

