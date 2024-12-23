Gale force winds bring tree crashing down on community building in Milton Keynes
The gale, which had prompted a yellow weather warning over much of the country, toppled a fully-grown tree and caused it to come crashing down upon a community building.
The tree has stood for decades in a garden alongside Wavendon Community Centre in Walton Road, Wavendon.
Contractors have been contacted to undertake the removal of the tree from the parish council-owned building, which is used by residents for a wide range of activities.
Damage to the centre appears at first site to be limited and events will continue as booked - although access to the recreation ground and playing fields is blocked at the moment.
Wavendon Parish Council Chairman Cllr Hopkins told the Citizen: “We have taken immediate action to make the area safe as a matter of the utmost urgency and once the tree is cleared a full assessment of the damage will be undertaken”.