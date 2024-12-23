Gale force winds bring tree crashing down on community building in Milton Keynes

By Sally Murrer
Published 23rd Dec 2024, 16:13 GMT
Winds of up to 70mph caused disaster in a quiet part of Milton Keynes yesterday (Sunday).

The gale, which had prompted a yellow weather warning over much of the country, toppled a fully-grown tree and caused it to come crashing down upon a community building.

The tree has stood for decades in a garden alongside Wavendon Community Centre in Walton Road, Wavendon.

Contractors have been contacted to undertake the removal of the tree from the parish council-owned building, which is used by residents for a wide range of activities.

The tree came crashing down onto the community centreThe tree came crashing down onto the community centre
Damage to the centre appears at first site to be limited and events will continue as booked - although access to the recreation ground and playing fields is blocked at the moment.

Wavendon Parish Council Chairman Cllr Hopkins told the Citizen: “We have taken immediate action to make the area safe as a matter of the utmost urgency and once the tree is cleared a full assessment of the damage will be undertaken”.

