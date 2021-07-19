Gallery: Members of disabled community shine bright in special ceremony at Milton Keynes Rose

The talent and determination of disabled people were showcased at the Milton Keynes Disability Awareness Day (MKDAD) on Friday.

Celebrated each year since 2014, the event is designed to empower the participants to become part of their communities.

A pillar has been created at the MK Rose in Campbell Park to mark the day, and disability organisations come together to celebrate.

A spokesman for the event said: "MK DAD aims to highlight the enormous talents and strengths of people with disabilities and to empower them to play an integral part in the communities where they live. By celebrating as a society we raise awareness of the needs of everyone and by understanding these needs, we can become a truly inclusive community."

He added: "Thank you to everyone who attended and joined us on the livestream...You all made it so special."

