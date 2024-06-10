Gallery: Milton Keynes hosts Race For Life Pretty Muddy Kids day raising vital funds for cancer charity

Race for Life Pretty Muddy Kids is a fun-packed event just for children who can take on a mud splattered 5k obstacle course, crawl through a mud pit and have fun with friends.

There was a huge turnout with the start and finish points on the grass area between the splash park and the play area, next to the ferris wheel.

The course followed the scenic Willen Lake pathways, with some sections on grass, covering just over 3 miles and taking around an hour to complete. But there was no pressure to finish in a certain time – the event is all designed for fun with many taking part describing it as an unforgettable experience.

There was a chance to enjoy a fun warm-up session just before the event with supporters motivating the youngsters and cheering them on. There were also lots of other activities organised to entertain people who had come along to get involved and soak up the atmosphere.

And after youngsters had completed the course and crossed the finish line there was a chance to celebrate with friends and family and enjoy a picnic.

The get muddy day is organised especially for young fundraisers to climb, crawl and slide their way around the course at their own pace, accompanied by an adult, have fun and raise money for life-saving cancer research.

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with headline sponsor Standard Life, raises millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer.

