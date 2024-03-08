Gallery: One of UK’s most inspirational speakers joins Milton Keynes event to celebrate International Women’s Day

Ife Thomas, one of the UK’s most in demand and inspirational speakers opened a special event held in Milton Keynes to celebrate International Women’s Day.

As host of the popular podcast ‘Everything You Need to Succeed’, she joined a prestigious line-up of speakers and panellists at the event hosted by MyMiltonKeynes.

Held at The Ridgeway Conference Centre earlier today, the event attracted up to 500 female key decision makers, leaders, business owners, mums, next gen ladies, communities and charities.

The event was supported by 20 Milton Keynes based organisations.

A spokesperson said: ”We were honoured and delighted to introduce a fireside chat with Team GB athlete and gold medal winning Olympian Hollie Pearne Webb ahead of the games in Paris this summer. Also joining the discussion was Rhianne Rush, MK Dons Ladies Team midfielder, hosted by Pam Sheemar, regional director for Enterprise at NatWest, who are a proud Team GB partner.

“This celebratory event also featured a phenomenal session on the power of networks, as we explored ways to connect and thrive in Milton Keynes with advice and signposting from City Girl Network, Wiki Network and Trubys Garden, and a vibrant discussion on what inclusion means (and needs) with a special generational panel to explore this year’s theme.

“Hot off the Small Business Sunday stage with Theo Paphitis and Stacey Solomon, Debbie Lewis, representing NatWest, presented a brief update on the progress of the ‘investing in women code’, along with the ‘women backing women’ campaign reports from the ‘Gender Index’ to set the scene for what we want to achieve collectively from this event.”

Milton Keynes Mayoress Mandy Legg closed the event sharing a vote of thanks and introduction to the Rose Ceremony in its 10th year to celebrate IWD. The audience also heard from Women in Enterprise ahead of placing a ribbon on the IWD rose cage before it heads back to Campbell Park.

Entertainment was provided by the Collaboration Choir and rousing poetry from Myrle Roach.

Debbie Lewis, Regional Ecosystem Manager for NatWest, said: “We are excited to have been involved in this inspirational International Women’s Day celebration, supporting and uplifting women by bringing us together with other incredible role models.

“We know that if women started and scaled businesses at the same rate as men, up to £250bn of new value could be added to the UK economy. With our partnerships and programmes like our Entrepreneur Accelerator and the investing in women code, we are supporting women’s great business ideas and creating the conditions for your success.”

Celebrating International Women's Day in MK Global speaker, author and radio presenter Ife Thomas opened the event at The Ridgeway Conference Centre

Celebrating International Women's Day in MK Up to 500 people attended the event earlier today (8 March)

The event featured a session on the power of networks courtesy of City Girl Network

Celebrating International Women's Day in MK The theme for International Women's Day was #InspireInclusion with speakers focusing on empowerment and celebration of women's achievements