Gallery: So Solid Crew twins join event to celebrate Black History Month in Milton Keynes

Exhibition brought together talented artists and businesses doing amazing work in the city

Twin brothers Noel and Dwayne Thomas - members of hip hop group So Solid Crew, wowed audiences with some classic moves at an exhibition to celebrate Black History Month.

The exhibition showcasing art, culture, organisations and businesses from Milton Keynes’ black community was held to celebrate Black History Month.

The free two-day event in Middleton Hall, centre:mk, featured more than 70 stalls and attracted a total of 96,000 visitors and shoppers across the two days.

It was opened by Milton Keynes mayor Cllr Mick Legg and mayoress Mandy Legg.

Entertainment also came from Unika Dance Events and Adanta Dance Troupe with a fashion show by Constable Productions.

Nana Oguntola, exhibition organiser said: “The exhibition was a huge success. is so important that black communities occupy prominent spaces.

"It ensures visibility of these communities, creates new partnerships and collaborations with the mainstream community and opens up far more opportunities. We look forward to coming back to centre:mk for future events, as it has been so well received in this space, at the heart of the city.”

The exhibition brought together talented artists and businesses who are doing some amazing work in the city, yet up until now, have been relatively unknown. This gave them the platform to share their fantastic work and tell their stories to the wider community, putting a spotlight on their businesses and creating new opportunities for engagement, collaboration and growth.

This is the first time the exhibition has been in such a prominent space in Milton Keynes and they plan to make the event even bigger and better next year.

Kevin Duffy, centre:mk’s centre director, said: “We are really proud to be able to have hosted this fantastic exhibition, providing these incredible businesses within the black community with the exposure they deserve. Being able to offer a space for community groups and artists and a space to showcase new and emerging talent from across the community is an important part of our role as the heart of the city centre and ensures Milton Keynes is recognised as the diverse, vibrant city it is today.”

> Black History Month, held in October, is a national celebration which aims to promote and celebrate Black contributions to British society.

