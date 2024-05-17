Gallery: Step inside this glamorous 6-bedroom Victorian style property in Milton Keynes village

Set over four floors, this stunning executive home is located in a glorious setting among woodland in a semi-rural area, so nice and private. The home was restored in 2008 offering spacious accommodation with a high standard of specification and features everything you could possible want in a dream home including indoor heated swimming pool, games and cinema room, and fully equipped gym.

Other key features include gated entrance, outdoor bar and entertainment area and beautiful landscaped gardens.

The home, measuring 9,343 sq ft features ornate painted hardwood doors, 12-inch traditional skirting boards, marble, hardwood tiles and carpet flooring, hand painted handmade kitchen units, range/dual microwave ovens full height fridge freezer, Quooker tap, dishwasher and all the extras you’d expect.

The swimming pool is located in the spacious basement houses with access to the garden, jacuzzi, wc/shower and steam room, games and cinema room, large offices, gym, kitchen, wc and plant room.

Step inside the main house to a beautiful entrance hall with a gallery landing, large formal lounge, bar, dining room, library/playroom, kitchen with handmade units/diner/ breakfast room, and a utility/ boot room. The first floor features an extensive master bedroom with dressing room and large ensuite overlooking the gardens and woodland and three further bedrooms all with ensuites.

The second floor has a spacious guest suite with a dressing room and open plan ensuite and a large sixth bedroom also with dressing room and ensuite.

The house is set behind a gated entrance within beautifully landscaped grounds approaching an acre, with mature trees providing a high degree of privacy. The rear garden is laid to lawn, and offers fantastic potential for further landscaping, with a slightly elevated terrace adjoining the back of the house providing ample space for outdoor entertaining. Nestled within the trees there is a separate entertaining space in the form of a garden lodge, complete with bar, seating area, and fireplace. Further outbuildings include a storage shed and a double garage with an attached store.

The property is on the market with RightMove with a price tag of £4,250.00. Further details are available from selling agents Nest Seekers International on 0207 1909737.

