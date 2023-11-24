Gallery: Stunning 5-bedroom late Victorian cottage in Milton Keynes village

Property benefits from vast improvements to create versatile, modern family living

If you’re in the market for family home with character, bags of room, and that touch of luxury and extras then look no further than this detached property in Park Road, Sherington.

Located along a no through lane with a great village pub and shop, Matmakers is a substantial, detached home, with the original, stone, brick and slate, late Victorian cottage benefiting from renovation and improvements to create versatile, modern family living.

The spacious property, measuring close to 3,000 sq ft overall, is well maintained and presented and offers five spacious bedrooms, including a stunning main bedroom suite overlooking south-facing gardens from a substantal balcony.

There are a further four bedrooms, three bathrooms and three reception rooms.

The property is welcoming and whether through modern bi-fold doors, which extend across the back of the house or through traditional sliding sash windows, natural light adds to the feeling of height and space inside.

Two of the spacious sitting rooms, offer somewhere the whole family can relax, either in one with cosy woodburner (or open fire), the other with stylish, wall-hung gas fire.

Outside this gorgeous property also offers extensive gardens, with decking, seating areas and garden office plus driveway with space for two cars, and large garage with utility area.

The property is on the market at £975,000 with further details available from selling agents Artistry Property Agents, St Peter’s Street, Bedford; call 01234 889987 to arrange a viewing appointment.

1 . Stunning detached five-bedroom in Park Road, Sherington The whole family can come together in either of two spacious sitting rooms, one with cosy woodburner (or open fire) the other with stylish, wall-hung gas fire Photo: Artistry Property Agents Photo Sales

2 . Reception Room The sitting room shown from another angle illustrates superbly well maintained and presented accommodation Photo: Artistry Property Agents Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen The kitchen offers a breakfast island with family-sized fridge, range cooker, and stylish Corian working surfaces, plus wine cooler with a ready supply of beverages to complement meals in the dining room, or in summertime on the terrace decking Photo: Artistry Property Agents Photo Sales

4 . Kitchen/Breakfast Room Another view of the modern re-fitted kitchen features breakfast island, range cooker with open plan living area Photo: Artistry Property Agents Photo Sales