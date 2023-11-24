Gallery: Stunning 5-bedroom late Victorian cottage in Milton Keynes village
If you’re in the market for family home with character, bags of room, and that touch of luxury and extras then look no further than this detached property in Park Road, Sherington.
Located along a no through lane with a great village pub and shop, Matmakers is a substantial, detached home, with the original, stone, brick and slate, late Victorian cottage benefiting from renovation and improvements to create versatile, modern family living.
The spacious property, measuring close to 3,000 sq ft overall, is well maintained and presented and offers five spacious bedrooms, including a stunning main bedroom suite overlooking south-facing gardens from a substantal balcony.
There are a further four bedrooms, three bathrooms and three reception rooms.
The property is welcoming and whether through modern bi-fold doors, which extend across the back of the house or through traditional sliding sash windows, natural light adds to the feeling of height and space inside.
Two of the spacious sitting rooms, offer somewhere the whole family can relax, either in one with cosy woodburner (or open fire), the other with stylish, wall-hung gas fire.
Outside this gorgeous property also offers extensive gardens, with decking, seating areas and garden office plus driveway with space for two cars, and large garage with utility area.
The property is on the market at £975,000 with further details available from selling agents Artistry Property Agents, St Peter’s Street, Bedford; call 01234 889987 to arrange a viewing appointment.