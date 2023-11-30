News you can trust since 1981
Gallery: Stunning five-bedroom home in Milton Keynes with heated swimming pool

There’s also a private garden with children’s play area and parking for 8 cars
By Olga Norford
Published 30th Nov 2023, 14:40 GMT
Updated 30th Nov 2023, 14:41 GMT

If you’re looking for a family home with that extra wow factor then this is it. The property, located in Gibsons Green, Heelands, Milton Keynes, is a beautifully presented five bedroom extended detached home which has been completely refurbished to a high specification.

It boasts modern open plan living accommodation with a stunning kitchen area featuring a range of base and eye level units with work surface area, integrated appliances, island with induction cooker and three ovens. There are also two integrated fridge/freezers, wine fridge, and integrated dishwasher, wall mounted boiler, wood effect laminate flooring and skylight windows throwing a lot of natural light into the room. A downstairs cloakroom, lounge/diner and family room, both with bi-folding doors leading to the rear garden completes the spacious accommodation on the ground floor.

The first-floor comprises of five bedrooms with a refitted en-suite to main, a family bathroom and a dressing room to the guest bedroom. The property also boasts a private wrap-around rear garden with raised decking, a heated swimming pool, a barbecue area and children's play area. Electric gates offer added security and privacy opening on to a driveway with parking for over eight vehicles.Heelands is situated just north of Central Milton Keynes and benefits from a regular local bus service and local amenities including supermarket, family-run bakery and several take-aways. The local primary school is also within walking distance.

The property is on the market for £800,00 with further details available from selling agents Michael Anthony on 01908 103611.

