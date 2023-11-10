Gallery: Stylish and spacious family home in Milton Keynes is a must-see for house-hunters

Standout features include a refitted 30ft kitchen/breakfast room

If you’re house-hunting this property is a must-see for anyone looking for a stylish and spacious family home.

The property in Garwood Crescent, Grange Farm, Milton Keynes, is an impressive five-bedroom detached house, offering spacious and versatile accommodation set across three floors.

The property is superbly presented throughout, creating a welcoming and stylish environment, with attention to detail and high-quality finishes that are evident in every room from the moment you step through the front door.

The property has been extended to the rear, adding a beautiful 30ft kitchen/breakfast room that is perfect for modern family living. It’s been refitted with a matching range of base and wall units, island unit incorporating a breakfast bar, stainless steel sink unit with mixer tap, fridge/freezer and dishwasher, two built-in electric ovens, hob, wine cooler, radiator, bi-fold door and double door to garden, plus four skylights.

In addition there are two 22ft reception rooms and three modern bath/shower rooms.

One of the other standout features of this property is the double garage and parking area in the gated area at the rear of the house, providing secure parking and storage space.

And the outside space is even more impressive with well-maintained gardens offering a tranquil escape from the hustle and bustle of every-day life, providing a peaceful haven for relaxation and outdoor entertaining.

With its lush green lawn, well stocked flower beds, and mature trees, the garden is a delightful space to enjoy the sun and fresh air. Additionally, there is a patio area that is perfect for dining al fresco or enjoying a barbecue with friends and family. The garden is also fully enclosed, providing a safe and secure space for children and pets.In conclusion, this five-bedroom detached house offers a wealth of features and benefits that will appeal to many buyers.

Not only does it offer spacious and versatile accommodation, but it also boasts a double garage and parking area in a gated rear, ensuring convenience and security. The stunning outside space completes the package, providing a beautifully landscaped garden that is perfect for relaxation and outdoor entertaining.

The property is on the market at £850,000 with further details from selling agents, Taylor Walsh; call 01908 103473.

