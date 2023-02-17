Gallery: Up close and personal with King Charles III as he charms away from crowds in Milton Keynes

Our photographer Jane Russell follows His Majesty close-up behind the scenes on MK visit

King Charles III hailed Milton Keynes as a 'special' place during an official royal visit to mark its newfound city status.

Today (16 February), His Royal Highness visited Milton Keynes to mark its place as one of the UK's cities.

Here our photographer Jane Russell follows His Majesty away from the crowds as he charms inside the Church of Christ Cornerstone where he addressed handpicked members of the Milton Keynes community as he delivered a charming speech.

Scroll through our gallery from the visit.

And check out our other gallery from King Charles III’s arrival as he greeted crowds outside.

1 . The King up close on his visit inside the Church of Christ the Cornerstone The King up close on his visit inside the Church of Christ the Cornerstone Photo: Jane Russell Photo Sales

2 . The King up close on his visit inside the Church of Christ the Cornerstone The King up close on his visit inside the Church of Christ the Cornerstone Photo: Jane Russell Photo Sales

3 . The King up close on his visit inside the Church of Christ the Cornerstone The King up close on his visit inside the Church of Christ the Cornerstone Photo: Jane Russell Photo Sales

4 . The King up close on his visit inside the Church of Christ the Cornerstone The King up close on his visit inside the Church of Christ the Cornerstone Photo: jr Photo Sales