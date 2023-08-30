An online gaming and casino company has signed a 10-year-lease on a huge office space in Central Milton Keynes.

MERKUR Casino UK, known formerly as Praesepe, is one of Europe’s largest and most experienced gaming organisations.

It operates more than 210 MERKUR Slots sites, three MERKUR Bingo clubs and three family entertainment centres as well as its online gambling site.

Matrix House at Central Milton Keynes is to become the new HQ of gambling company MERKUR

The company is moving its head office to 12,541 sq ft of space on the second floor at Matrix House, which is on North Fourth Street in the heart of CMK.

Property consultancy Kirkby Diamond believes it’s the largest office letting of the year in Milton Keynes.

MERKUR is part of the Gauselmann Group which is a family-led international business and one of the two largest manufacturers in the European gaming machine industry.

The group has a turnover of 2.57 billion euros and employs over 8,000 staff worldwide and trades in 50 countries.

MERKUR Casino UK employs more than 1600 people across its gaming venues and support centre.

Their website states: “Some of our best selections of games are our Online Slots. These games have been a priority for us for a great amount of time, and we continue to create and release some of the best online slots games in the UK and worldwide for players. We consistently produce high-quality content to add to our portfolio and MERKUR SLOTS are some of the best in the industry.”

Kirkby Diamond senior surveyor Nick Bosworth acted on behalf of the landlord in securing the deal at Matrix House.

He said: "MERKUR Casino UK were looking to move their head office operation to a one floor self-contained suite. Matrix House is a fantastic fit for the company and the rent agreed was highly competitive in comparison to other rents in Milton Keynes."