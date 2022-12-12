Gaming cafe Geek Retreat in Milton Keynes closes doors after less than a year

Popular gaming cafe Geek Retreat Milton Keynes closed its doors for the last time yesterday.

Located at the Xscape shopping centre, the "geek culture" retailer, gaming cafe and events hub offered a vibrant community space for geeks and non-geeks alike.

A message on its Facebook page states: “We're very sorry to confirm that we have taken the difficult decision to close our store. Thank you so much for all of the kind words and support.

“I’d also particularly like to thank the kids D&D groups and the after school club.

“Our friends at Geek Retreat Bedford are saddened by the closure and ready to offer the same friendly and inclusive space.

"Stay tuned here for future updates and take care of yourselves.”

Sandy & the team

The store's Facebook group has already seen an outpouring of emotion from customers.

"Our small but loyal community are completely devastated" wrote one customer . "Geek Retreat has become a home away from home for our family over the last year and we are absolutely gutted to lose it."

Nationally Geek Retreat has recently stated that it has "cooled down expansion ambition in the face of a difficult economic backdrop".

More than 20 Geek Retreat stores have closed this year, including Milton Keynes, Loughborough, Daventry and Northampton.

