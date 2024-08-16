Gang steal car after attacking and robbing driver in Milton Keynes town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have issued a witness appeal after a man was attacked and robbed by thugs who stole his car.

The incident happened around 4.30pm last Friday afternoon after the victim had parked his car in Stacey Avenue, at the junction with Southern Way in Wolverton. (9/8)

The man, aged in his 30s, got out of his car and was approached by someone who told him there was something wrong with the vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victim was then attacked and verbally abused by the offender. Around five or six other men then appeared and tried to get access to the car prompting the victim’s friend to get out of the vehicle and run to safety.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to a robbery which happened in Wolverton last Friday afternoon, to come forward (9/8)

The victim, who was assaulted and had his top ripped by the offenders, then also ran off but dropped his bag.

When he returned to the scene his bag, which contained his phone and car key, was gone. The offenders had also taken the victim’s car, a black BMW 1 Series, partial registration **13 SVW, which has not been recovered.

The victim suffered a suspected broken nose, but did not attend hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The main offender was described as white, aged 19 to 21, with a dark coloured full-face beard, medium length brown hair which was swooped off of his face, of average build, and around 5ft 9 to 5ft 10ins tall.

A second man was described as white, around 40 years old, of medium build with a patchy beard.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Samantha Le Jeune, said: “This was a concerning incident where the victim was subjected to a robbery.

“We are carrying out a number of enquiries and we are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We believe that a member of the public came to the victim’s aid and we are looking to trace this person as they may be able to help our enquiries.

“If this is you or you have other information then please contact Thames Valley Police through our online form or by calling 101 quoting reference 43240381694.

“Or if you do not wish to speak to the police then please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”