Firefighters in Milton Keynes tackled a garage fire and rescued a person from a lift in Milton Keynes at the weekend.

Three crews were called to a fire affecting two garages at Clifton Moor in the Oakhill area of the city at just after 12.15pm on Saturday March 22.

Firefighters removed tiles from a garage roof, with one of the garages 100 per cent damaged by fire, and the other receiving only 10 per cent damage from the blaze.

Crews used six sets of breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, two short extension ladders, small gear and a thermal imaging camera.

A later reinspection of the incident found that all temperatures appeared cool.

Earlier in the day, at just after 8.30am, two crews were called to Platinum House on North Second Street after reports of a person trapped in a lift.

Small gear and hydraulic equipment was used to gain entry to the lift and release the trapped person.

