GB News journalist slams fundamental design of Milton Keynes - but residents leap to defend our city

A high profile GB News journalist has sparked a social media outrage by criticising the design of Milton Keynes.

Political commentator Tom Harwood posted a photo of a city underpass on his Twitter page, which has almost 140,000 followers.

He wrote: “Milton Keynes gets the public realm 180 degrees the wrong way round. Pedestrians are the guests in this city. A secondary consideration. They have to duck and dive to make way for the convenience of motor vehicles."

Harwood, who last month became deputy political editor of GB News, then added: “I’d prefer it if the main streets were for humans and cars use the underpasses.”

Residents were quick to leap to the defence of MK, which boasts 340km of redway paths specifically for walkers and cyclists as well as its underpass system that criss-crosses busy roads.

The city’s unique grid road network, complete with segregated walk and cycle ways, significantly reduces conflict with pedestrians, cyclists and vehicles on the grid roads, say safety experts.

One of the first to defend MK was racing driver Bradley Philpot. He wrote: “You’ve got this absolutely backwards. Milton Keynes is an example of how it’s possible to keep pedestrians safe from traffic, and one of the only cities in the UK that makes it easy to get around on foot without having to climb a bridge or wait at a crossing (and thereby cause traffic congestion).

Tom Harwood says Milton Keynes' planners got it the 'wrong way round'

Mark Robinson from Robinson Landscape Paintings then posted a photo of one of his stunning pictures, saying: “I walk the redways to produce my paintings. Haven't been run over yet. The guy needs to get real.”

Another user wrote: “I can travel the whole of MK on foot, without having to cross busy main roads. I can safely explore with my toddler and find many parks along our journey, tucked in grassy havens. MK was designed for EVERYONE, a point that is clearly misunderstood by those who don't live here.”

Talented city photographer Gill Prince, who roams the redways and parks for her pictures, has now issued a rallying call for people to defend the city.

She wrote: “The redway system isn’t just for leisure. You can get anywhere in MK on foot, the only difference is that the ‘pavements’ don’t run alongside the road like they do in other cities.

Photographer Gill Prince used this stunning photo to defend the criticism of Milton Keynes

"People will just read what he (Tom Harwood) says and believe it - so someone has to challenge him…. Come on MK network, do your thing! Let’s show this clueless chap what Milton Keynes redways and footpaths are all about.”

One Twitter user, called The View from Bradwell Common, agreed with Harwood. They wrote: “He has a point tbh - Milton Keynes is designed for the car which is why everyone drives everywhere and public transport isn’t really viable in much of the city. Motorway speed limits on grid roads is the embodiment of that.”