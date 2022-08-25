GCSEs 2022: Milton Keynes schools announce results

Hundreds of thousands of students receive GCSE and vocational results today (25 August). It is the first time in three years that students have sat summer GCSE examinations as we return to normality post-Covid.

Students collecting results today will progress to one of a number of high-quality options including A levels, T Levels or an apprenticeship. From September there will be 16 T Levels available for young people to study, in subjects including digital, health, accounting, engineering and construction, offered at over 175 schools and colleges across England.

Just over three-quarters (75.3%) of GCSE grades for 16 year olds in England are at grade 4 or above, up from 69.9% in 2019 when formal exams last took place and down from 79.1% in 2021, in line with the policy intent set out last year.

Top grades for 16 year olds in England have also increased on 2019 as intended, with 27.0% of entries achieving a grade 7 and above, up by 5.2ppt compared to 2019, and 3.0ppt lower than 2021.

Thornton College is congratulating its students for ‘fantastic’ set of GCSE results today.

The school said students across the year group achieved ‘superb’ results, with particular mention going to Clara for achieving eight 9s and an 8, Harriet for achieving eight 9s and two 7s, Darina for achieving four 9s, five 8s and a 7, and Kashish for achieving one 9, six 8s and one 7.

Overall, 87 per cent of all results were grades 9 – 4 (Pass), 79 per cent of all results were grades 9 – 5 (legacy grades A** - C) and 31 per cent of all results were at the highest possible grades 9 / 8 (legacy A** - A*).

Headteacher Val Holmes said: ‘‘We are very proud. We recognise that the past two years have not been particularly easy but today we have seen that hard work, determination and consistent application really do pay.

"To get such good results across the year group when we have a mixed ability intake is a testament to our students’ huge efforts and the commitment and enthusiasm of their teachers.

"It has indeed been a challenging few years with Covid restrictions and lockdown learning. However, these results show that our girls really have ‘met the challenges of life courageously’, in line with Thornton’s mission statement.

"Huge congratulations to all our students and their parents/guardians today for such excellent results – we are all very proud.”

Deputy head Louise Shaw said: “What an incredible year group to achieve such fantastic results in the light of higher grade boundaries and lockdown learning during crucial GCSE years.

"It’s a joy to be here today welcoming students and their families back and joining them in celebrating and congratulating their achievements.

"A wonderful day for the whole school and especially these brilliant students who thrive here at Thornton and who we welcome back into our sixth form in September for their next steps in further education.”

The Milton Keynes Academy

Students and staff at The Milton Keynes Academy, part of Creative Education Trust, are celebrating an “excellent” of GCSE exam results for three years today.

Teenagers across the country had been awaiting their results after sitting the exams during May and June. The last two years saw GCSE grades decided via teacher assessment due to the educational disruption caused by the pandemic. Young people returned to the exam hall earlier this year and The Milton Keynes Academy made extra efforts to ensure their students were prepared by focused and targeted intervention before and after school and a personalised tutor time programme for all Year 11 students.

The extra support paid off with many students achieving excellent results across both traditional and vocational subjects. Jeen Pandya excelled across the board and demonstrated just how able he is achieving grade 9s in all his subjects. He is going on to study amongst other subjects’ Math and Further Maths. When asked about how he feels Jeen said “definitely ecstatic, the journey and experience has been great thank you very much.”

Twins Abdi and Abda, managed to achieve seventeen top grades between them showing just how able a family they are. Their outstanding achievements were demonstrated alongside their close family ties with a desire to wait until they were with the whole family before opening their results.

Between celebrating with her friends and contacting her parents Naya Watfe said “I am really happy with my results. I think they reflect my hard work and the support I got from my teachers.” She is looking to study 5 A Levels in the next academic year before she applies for Medicine.

The Milton Keynes Academy is part of Creative Education Trust, the trust was established in 2010 to work in England’s post-industrial and coastal towns and cities. Creative Education Trust is a family of 17 schools, educating 13,500 children and young people. The trust is committed to providing educational opportunity for children of all abilities and to building cultural capital through a wide range of co-curricular activities. They aim to promote creative, integrated and proactive thinking so that their students are equipped for the challenges of the 21st century.

Gordon Farquhar, Principal at The Milton Keynes Academy, said: “It is days like today which make you realise what a complete privilege it is to work with the young people who come to our academy. The year group have approached their exams with a determination and drive which says as much about them as the brilliant grades they achieved.

"On days like today, it is so satisfying to celebrate the successes and discuss with such inspiring young people what they are going to move on to in the next stage of their life. These young people are our future and are inspirational role models for the students and staff in our academy. On behalf of us all I want to wish them every success in the future”

Marc Jordan, Chief Executive of Creative Education Trust said: “Everyone at Creative Education Trust is so proud of our students' achievements this year. Despite the educational disruption caused by the pandemic, students and staff have worked hard to ensure young people have still gained top grades. I wish all our students the very best for the future, I know theirs will be bright.”

Milton Keynes College Group

GCSE results add to another successful year for Milton Keynes College Group

On GCSE results day, Milton Keynes College Group has bucked the trend of national achievement rates delivering success for hundreds of students in MK. The College’s GCSE results have kept

pace with last year despite a predicted national fall of 5-10%, with an achievement rate of over 82%. This is particularly impressive, given that many students taking the exams at the College will have previously not achieved a pass grade.

More than 360 students achieved high GCSE results (grade 4-9) and the College Group’s overall success is also predicted to be strong this year, expecting to outperform last year’s achievements.

Sally Alexander, Deputy CEO and Group Principal of Milton Keynes College Group, said: “We’re delighted with today’s GCSE results; they’re a fantastic reflection of our students’ hard work

and commitment. And more than 360 students have manged to achieve a grade 4 or higher, which is fantastic for them.

“For some of our learners, stepping into their first in-person exams since before the pandemic has been a real challenge, which they’ve overcome through their own resilience and the support

of their talented and dedicated teachers.”

Asina Aweys, received an 8 in GCSE Maths and the highest marks in the College, commented: “I loved my time at Milton Keynes College. The teachers were so supportive, I couldn’t have achieved

an 8 without them. My teacher Hayley was amazing and spent extra time with me when needed. I’ve achieved my Level 1 in Applied Science and will be continuing with Level 2 at another college as my family have moved. I hope to go on and study at university after

that”.

The College is working hard with current and prospective students to ensure they have a place on the right course for September. All students who had previously received an offer will be

guaranteed a place on a course. For those students still considering their options, the College will be holding pre-booked Advisory Day appointments from today, right up until 7