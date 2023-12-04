News you can trust since 1981
BREAKING

Gearing up for annual New Year’s Day Vintage Stony event in Milton Keynes town

This is a must for car and motorcycle enthusiasts
By Olga Norford
Published 4th Dec 2023, 14:07 GMT
Updated 4th Dec 2023, 14:07 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

New Year’s Day in Stony Stratford would not be the same without its popular Vintage Stony event which attracts thousands of visitors every year.

The event, a must for car and motorcycle enthusiasts, has raised £110,000 for its charity, Willen Hospice, since launching 14 years ago.

The New Year’s Day Vintage Car and Motorcycle Gathering 2024 is now less than four weeks away ago with organisers launching the countdown to the big day.

Vintage Stony will be held from 9.30am - 2pm on New Year's Day at Market Square, Stony StratfordVintage Stony will be held from 9.30am - 2pm on New Year's Day at Market Square, Stony Stratford
Vintage Stony will be held from 9.30am - 2pm on New Year's Day at Market Square, Stony Stratford
Most Popular

It all kicks off from 9.30am with visitors able to enjoy an enviable collection of vintage cars and motorcycles that line the streets with refreshments on offer along and the chance to browse the specialist shops.

A spokesperson said: “Vintage Stony wouldn’t be the same without the car enthusiasts who visit the event, whatever the weather, to exhibit their pride and joy. You have also given us, and the many visitors to Stony Stratford, a great deal of pleasure and a good excuse to come out and wander aimlessly around the streets of the town looking at the vehicles, to remember all those cars that we used to own, and of course, all the ones that we wished we had owned. And while you are out and about you can take advantage of all the cafes and pubs which will provide you with refreshment and hospitality.

“During the past 14 years we have raised £110,000 for our charity, Willen Hospice. We thank you for your generosity.”

As in the past organisers are looking for volunteers to assist with the parking of the vehicles. Email [email protected] if you can help or visit the website.

Related topics:Milton KeynesEmail