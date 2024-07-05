General election live: First Labour victory in Milton Keynes as Tory MP loses seat
Iain Stewart was toppled by Labour’s Callum Anderson in the new Buckingham and Bletchley constituency.
Callum, who received 17,602 votes, said: “I was born and raised in Dunstable. My mum brought me up alone in a council flat, while she worked in the Leighton Buzzard Morrisons (where she still works today). She worked hard to pay the bills, put food on the table and give me as many opportunities as she could.
“But it was thanks to the last Labour Government that invested in families like ours — through a minimum wage, tax credits and record investment in our state schools — that I was part of a Labour legacy which included lifting a million children out of poverty.
“That commitment to making opportunity a right for everyone regardless of background is why I joined Labour at 18 years old. It’s why I’ve been campaigning for our Party ever since, in good times and bad.
“After almost 14 years in power, the Tories are failing ordinary working families like mine, in places like Buckingham, Bletchley, Tattenhoe and Winslow. Higher costs of living, stagnant wages and creaking public services are harming all of us. Enough is enough. We deserve better.”
Iain Stewart was elected as MP for the former MK South constituency in 2010 and, until now has retained his seat with a good majority, obtaining a 50% majority vote share in the 2019 election.
Born in Scotland, he was appointed Under-Secretary of State for Scotland from 2020 to 2022.
He is openly gay and was formerly deputy chairman of the Conservative LGBT Group.
The results for MK Central and MK North are expected shortly.