General Election Live: Labour celebrate resounding victory in Milton Keynes while Reform UK takes third place

By Sally Murrer
Published 5th Jul 2024, 05:00 BST
The full election results for MK are now published – and show Reform UK in third place.

As Labour celebrates making history with its new trio of city MPs, the Citizen brings you the full results for each of our three constituencies.

In each case the Conservatives took second place, gathering around twice as many votes as Reform UK.

In total, Nigel Farage’s party gathered 19,867 votes in Milton Keynes.

MK's three new Labour MPs celebrate their victory at the election countMK's three new Labour MPs celebrate their victory at the election count
Below are the full results.

Milton Keynes North:

Chris Curtis – Labour – 19,318

Ben Everitt – Conservative – 13,883

Jane Anne Duckworth – Reform – 6,154

Clare Tevlin – Liberal Democrat – 3,355

Alan Francis – Green – 3,242

Milton Keynes Central:

Emily Darlington - Labour - 20,209 (42.34%)

Johnny Luk - Conservatives - 12,918 (27.07%)

David Reilly - Reform UK - 6,245 (13.08%)

James Cox - Lib Dems - 4,931 (10.33%)

Frances Bonney - Green - 3,226 (6.76%)

Alfred Saint-Clare - Heritage Party - 200 (0.42%)

Buckingham & Bletchley:

Callum Anderson - Labour - 17,602 (36.95%)

Iain Stewart - Conservatives - 15,181 (31.87%)

Jordan Cattell - Reform UK - 7,468 (15.68%)

Dominic Dyer - Lib Dems - 4,300 (9.03%)

Amanda Onwuemene - Green - 2,590 (5.44%)

Ray Brady - Independent - 500 (1.05%)

