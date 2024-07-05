General Election Live: Labour celebrate resounding victory in Milton Keynes while Reform UK takes third place
As Labour celebrates making history with its new trio of city MPs, the Citizen brings you the full results for each of our three constituencies.
In each case the Conservatives took second place, gathering around twice as many votes as Reform UK.
In total, Nigel Farage’s party gathered 19,867 votes in Milton Keynes.
Below are the full results.
Milton Keynes North:
Chris Curtis – Labour – 19,318
Ben Everitt – Conservative – 13,883
Jane Anne Duckworth – Reform – 6,154
Clare Tevlin – Liberal Democrat – 3,355
Alan Francis – Green – 3,242
Milton Keynes Central:
Emily Darlington - Labour - 20,209 (42.34%)
Johnny Luk - Conservatives - 12,918 (27.07%)
David Reilly - Reform UK - 6,245 (13.08%)
James Cox - Lib Dems - 4,931 (10.33%)
Frances Bonney - Green - 3,226 (6.76%)
Alfred Saint-Clare - Heritage Party - 200 (0.42%)
Buckingham & Bletchley:
Callum Anderson - Labour - 17,602 (36.95%)
Iain Stewart - Conservatives - 15,181 (31.87%)
Jordan Cattell - Reform UK - 7,468 (15.68%)
Dominic Dyer - Lib Dems - 4,300 (9.03%)
Amanda Onwuemene - Green - 2,590 (5.44%)
Ray Brady - Independent - 500 (1.05%)