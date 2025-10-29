Generous fundraiser helps get Milton Keynes charity's minibus ‘back on the road’

More than 200 people and businesses have responded to a fundraiser to help replace a charity’s stolen minibus.

The minibus belonged to Camphill Milton Keynes, which provides support and meaningful lives for adults with learning disabilities.

It is wheelchair adapted and used to transport the charity’s residents who were left devastated after it was stolen on October 9 and then found burnt out – less than a mile away.

It’s believed thieves deliberately set the minibus alight and then removed parts to sell on.

The charity's minibus was stolen and then set alight

Camphill's Head of Development, Lucy Davies, was overwhelmed by support to a fundraiser organised to replace the minibus: She said: "I knew our charity had a firm place in many hearts, but the love we had received through the donations and messages of support has been phenomenal.

"More than 200 members of the public supported us through our JustGiving page, and everyone here at Camphill MK is warmed by this support and the knowledge that we will be able to ensure we have a replacement vehicle sooner rather than later."

Several businesses including David Lock Associates, thecentre:mk, and music giant Jim Marshall's charitable trust have donated funds, along with members of the public, to the charity’s appeal.

The charity said it was necessary to set up a fundraiser after Camphill MK's insurers agreed to pay out on the policy but offered significantly less than a replacement vehicle would cost.

Camphill MK is a charity caring for adults with learning disabilities

The charity was looking to replace the stolen minibus with a second-hand vehicle but said costs had risen considerably since its original purchase in 2020. Other costs included vehicle branding, wheelchair lift and security upgrades to the car park, meant costs were spiralling while the charity was taking on an ambitious programme to raise funds to build new accessible housing.

Camphill's chief executive Tim Davies said: "One of the first phone calls we had about our minibus was with fellow local charity - Willen Hospice. They offered to loan us an accessible minibus so that our residents could still get around. It is amazing how other charities would be so generous."

Alexandra Perry from David Lock Associates, added: “'When we heard what had happened, we wanted to do something to help take the burden of raising the full replacement amount away from the Camphill team, and get them back on the road as soon as possible.

"They do such valuable work in Milton Keynes and we hope this helps them continue that work without too much interruption.”

