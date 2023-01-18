Generous Milton Keynes company gives its workers a cost of living bonus plus discounts on food bills
We want to help our staff through these ‘extraordinary times’ say bosses
A Bletchley company has drawn up a financial support package to help all its staff through the cost of living crisis.
Workers at Grant & Stone plumbers’ merchants and bathroom showroom have each been given £500 extra cash this month to help pay the bills.
And the company, which is part of the Independent Builders Merchant Group (IBMG), has also launched a ‘perks package’ staff, with discounts on essentials such as groceries, clothing, mobile phones, household bills and insurance.
Finally they have started a employee purchase scheme, which provides discounts on a variety of energy saving products such as insulation and draught proofing to helping staff to manage rising energy costs in their homes.
Group Managing Director Peter Cudd said: "The initiatives are to assist our employees and their families during these extraordinary times and to help safeguard them against future increases in the cost of living.”