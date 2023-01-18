A Bletchley company has drawn up a financial support package to help all its staff through the cost of living crisis.

Workers at Grant & Stone plumbers’ merchants and bathroom showroom have each been given £500 extra cash this month to help pay the bills.

Advertisement

And the company, which is part of the Independent Builders Merchant Group (IBMG), has also launched a ‘perks package’ staff, with discounts on essentials such as groceries, clothing, mobile phones, household bills and insurance.

Grant & Stone is in Bletchley

Finally they have started a employee purchase scheme, which provides discounts on a variety of energy saving products such as insulation and draught proofing to helping staff to manage rising energy costs in their homes.