Generous people of Milton Keynes donate £10,000 to help end homlessness

The 'Tap to Donate' machines at CMK have generated a total of £10,000 to help homeless people in the borough.

The nine machines, set up by MyMiltonKeynes, are placed in strategic sites at the shopping centres, train station, hotels and leisure venues..

They were launched in 2019 to support Milton Keynes Homelessness Partnership (MKHP), who work together with a number of key organisations to provide a real and long-term solution to homelessness in our city.

The Tap to Donate machines have proved a success at CMK

Now, thanks to the kind contributions from the local community, MKHP has been able to step-up its vital work to support those who are most ‘at risk’ of homelessness.

This has come at a particularly prevalent time, with the end of the government’s financial Covid support and changes in funding streams increasing the vulnerability of low-income households, they say.

The Tap to Donate scheme cash has enabled MKHP to complete phase one of its mapping of service provision (health, wellbeing, financial and housing) within the homeless sector and work towards phases two and three, which will develop a service that provides easy access to the right support at the right time.

It has also been used to bring together a network of 35 organisations from the voluntary, statutory and private sector to share best practice, identify challenges and work together to deliver long-term solutions.

A special team has helped homeless people in MK get vaccinated against Covid

Some of the cash i has helped implement the MKHP Health and Wellbeing strategy, which works in collaboration with mental health services and outreach clinics to target more than 750 households in temporary accommodation, helping them to understand and improve their access to GP and other health services in MK.

MKHP also coordinated food provision for 200 homeless and vulnerable people in temporary accommodation at the height of the pandemic and worked with Jury’s Inn Hotel to distribute surplus food, bedding and linen.

Some 170 breakfast bags were donated and distributed to Winter Night Shelter, YMCA and Salvation Army, and over 200 items of bedding and linen have been donated to YMCA, Salvation Army and Connections Support, benefiting those who are at risk of experiencing homelessness.

A Covid Action Group was also established to deliver vaccines to rough sleepers, those in emergency hotels and in temporary accommodation, as well as young people at risk and Afghan Refugees in MK. Held at15 locations, it has administered 250 vaccinations to those aged over 16 who may not currently access traditional GP services.

Tracey McCillen, Chief Executive of Milton Keynes Homelessness Partnership, said: “When we first discussed the idea of the Tap to Donate machines with MyMiltonKeynes, we could never have imagined how successful the scheme would become and we are overwhelmed to have reached such a milestone target in just two years, particularly given the huge challenges we have all faced.

She added: “As well as all of the successes outlined above, Tap to Donate boosted funding that we received from the National Lottery Community Fund, enabling us to complete our research report ‘Impact of COVID 19 on homelessness in MK’. This is the first report of its kind for MK and as a result a series of recommendations are being mobilised into action. You can read the report at https://www.mkhp.co.uk/assets/documents/The-Impact-of-COVID-19-on-Homelessness-in-Milton-Keynes-Full-Report.pdf”

Melanie Beck MBE, Chief Executive of MyMiltonKeynes, said: “One of our leading priorities, as set out in our plan for the first term of the Milton Keynes BID was to: partner with MK Council and local charities to find a long-term solution to rough sleeping and aggressive begging in the city centre. As well as working with MKHP to deliver and maintain the Tap to Donate machines, we’ve supported the YMCA, investing in its new homes for young people and assisting with placing YMCA residents in paid supported employment to facilitate their ambitions to make positive life changes.

“We’re immensely proud of our members for supporting us to donate £75,000 to the YMCA and in reaching nine Tap to Donate locations and £10,000 so far, and for voting for MyMiltonKeynes to continue its work to create a safe, clean, mobile, intelligent and amazing city, for at least the next five years. But most of all we want to thank the Milton Keynes community, whose contributions enable MKHP and their partners to go far beyond what has ever been possible before, in their mission to end homelessness in Milton Keynes.”

MyMiltonKeynes is the name of Milton Keynes Business Improvement District (BID), which was successfully mandated by businesses in 2017 to provide £5 million of additional improvements to Central Milton Keynes, creating a safer, cleaner, better connected, smarter and more vibrant city centre for all.

MKHP is a charity and can be supported through the Tap to Donate machines of via a JustGiving page.