Genuine Lord of the Manor title comes up for grabs in famous village near Milton Keynes

The ancient title of Lord of the Manor of Silverstone – home of the famous Formula 1 racing circuit - has come up for sale at auction.

As ‘Lord of the Manor of Silverstone’ the winning bidder will genuinely be entitled to name themselves as a Lord on their passport, bank cards and other official documents.

The official title of Lord of the Manor of Silverstone is to go under the hammer next month, complete with all the historical records

With the title comes certain associated rights such as being able to ‘hold court’, appoint a Bailiff and be and ale taster!

Rob Hubbard, sales director of Silverstone Auctions said: “It is certainly the oldest and most historic item we have ever sold…This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to buy a title that will no doubt stay in a family for many years to come.”

It is rare for such ancient titles to come up for sale – and when they do, they can fetch a high price. In 1996 the 9th Earl Spencer sold his vestigial interest in Wimbledon, the title of Lord of the Manor of Wimbledon, to a buyer from Brazil for £171,000.

The guide price for the Silverstone lordship is between £80,000 and £120,000.

The title is being sold with all its manorial rights and privileges plus accompanying historic bound Court Rolls from 1763 to 1936 and maps, maps deeds and manuscript transfers. Preceding Court Rolls dating back to 1427 are in the Northamptonshire Records Office.

It is registered with the Land Registry under Title number NN238761.

The Manor of Silverstone, or Silston as the village was originally known, had an active Manorial Court and records exist from Saxon times.

The sale takes place at Silverstone Circuit on Friday August 25 and Saturday 26. Friday t is the competition sale, followed by an Automobilia and Collectors’ Car Sale on the Saturday 26.