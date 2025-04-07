German Shepard stuck in Milton Keynes canal rescued by firefighters

By Neil Shefferd
Published 7th Apr 2025, 14:40 BST
Firefighters rescued a German Shepard dog after it got stuck in a canal embankment in Milton Keynes.

Two fire crews from Broughton and Newport Pagnell, alongside an officer, were called to Newport Road in the Woolstone area of the city at around 8.45am on Sunday April 6.

Firefighters entered the water and rescued the German Shepard, which was uninjured, from the bottom edge of the canal embankment.

Crews used water rescue protective clothing and reach poles during the animal rescue.

Firefighters rescued a German Shepard dog after it became stuck in a canal embankment in Milton Keynes

