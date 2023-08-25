Find out what the future of Milton Keynes could look like at a free exhibition from August 31 to September 17 at MK Gallery.

The exhibition will feature design projects created by architecture students from the University of Nottingham who have spent the past year studying the city and its archives as well as developing potential future designs for the city.

The focus of their studies has been Greentown ’23, referencing the ambitious, but unbuilt, 1970s plans for a third garden city in MK.

Residents will be able to gain insight into the studies, which include an experimental eco-housing Expo in Campbell Park, pop-up pavilions across Central Milton Keynes, creative reuse of iconic city centre buildings and future build proposals.

There will be a keynote talk by architect Alison Davies on how MK’s internationally significant archives can show what a future MK could look like, discussions on the design proposals and a range of talks, exhibitions and events from MK City Discovery Centre and the Living Archive MK.

The project is led by Pooleyville and funded by Milton Keynes City Council.

Cllr Robin Bradburn, Deputy Leader of MK City Council, said: “We’re delighted to see that Milton Keynes is receiving even more recognition in universities.

"It’s really encouraging to see the students come up with some really exciting designs for our city. The exhibition and events programme will bring people together and give them the opportunity to make positive contributions to our vision for well-planned growth for our city. I’d recommend people sign up early to ensure they don’t miss out.”