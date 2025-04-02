Get fit and healthy this Spring as the annual Milton Keynes Walking Festival makes a welcome return

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Booking line are now open for the MK Walking Festival, which promises a wealth of activities for everyone to enjoy.

The Parks Trust has released details of the series of organised walks, to be held in parks all over the city during May.

Highlights from this year’s programme include :

Linford Wood & Homeworld Walk. Thursday 8 May, 10am at Linford Wood.

Milton Keynes Walking Festival offers a chance to make new friends, get some healthy exercise and learn the city's history - all at the same time.

Come and join a leisurely walk in two contrasting parts. The walk will start the 700-year-old ancient woodland, Linford Wood, before heading to the 1981 Homeworld Exhibition of novel housing designs.

Walk and Glide with Electra. Various dates and times.

Electra Walk & Glide Cruises are a wonderful way to discover more of the hidden delights of Milton Keynes. You can explore more parkland and countryside because you walk one way and then relax on gentle cruise back to the starting point.

Walk and Glide Cruise from Fenny with Electra

Walk and Glide Cruise from Soulbury with Electra

Walk and Glide Cruise from Waterhall with Electra

To book Electra events, head to bmkwaterway.org/electra

Walk to Willen Lake with Camphill Communities. Thursday 8 and Friday 9 May, 4pm at Camphill Café.

Join Camphill Communities for a walk around Willen Lake, offering a wonderful opportunity to enjoy the beautiful scenery and meet new people.Depending on the weather, participants will walk between 1.5 and 2.5 miles.

Discover MapRun with South Midlands Orienteering Club.Thursday 8 May, 3pm and 6pm at Campbell Park Pavilion.

Also on Saturday 10 May 10.30am and 11.45am at Howe Park Wood. Enjoy this orienteering activity, organised by the South Midlands Orienteering Club (SMOC), where they’ll show you how to access fun navigation adventures using an App on your smartphone called “MapRun”.

Open Social 5km Run with Lakeside Runners. Thursday 8 May, 6.30pm at Milton Keynes Rose.

Come along to our Social 5km run where we’ll take a gentle run around Campbell Park, and the beautiful surrounding area.

Wellbeing Wander. Thursday 8th May 9am at Linford Wood.

Get in touch with the natural world as part of the Walking Festival This relaxing walk through the ancient woodland offers an opportunity to slow down from our busy lives and reconnect with the natural world that surrounds us. The event will follow Forest Bathing techniques developed in Japan in the 1980’s that have been found to lower blood pressure, reduce stress, and improve memory and concentration.

MK City Council Walk: 60 Years Since the Pits, Friday 9 May, 10.30am. Emberton Park Café.

Tour Emberton Country Park with the Park Manager who can explain the history of this now 60-year-old country park that was formerly gravel pits.

Discover the Floodplain Forest Nature Reserve. Friday 9 May, 12pm at Floodplain Forest Nature Reserve.

Discover this haven of peace and tranquility on the north-western edge of the city, a short walk of about three miiles, taking in the remains of Old Wolverton Medieval Village, Wolverton Motte and Bailey Castle site and the route of the canal diversion put in place when the Iron Trunk Aqueduct collapsed in 1808.

Pilgrims Trail. Friday 9 May, 2pm at Shenley Church End.

Join this heritage walk around Shenley and Loughton. A gentle 90-minute stroll exploring the middle section of The PilgrimTrail with its churches, coaching inns, medieval fishponds and beautifully landscaped Parks Trust land. Well behaved dogs are welcome.

To reserve a place on the Pilgrims Trail, call Nicky Kenny to reserve a place on 07530 349 967 or email [email protected].

Canterbury Tales Walk. Friday 9 May, 7pm at The Tree Cathedral.

In The Canterbury Tales, Chaucer recounts a storytelling competition, filled with sex, drinking and retribution, by a set of fictious characters on a pilgrimage to Canterbury Cathedral.This event is open to adults over 16.

Birdwatching for Beginners. Saturday 10 May, 8am at Willen Lake North.

This 90-minute session will be more of an amble with several stops to listen to and watch birds, mainly common ones and possibly a spring migrant or two. Absolute beginners welcome and bring binoculars if you have them.

Long-distance walkers – A May Meander. Saturday 10 May, 9am Stanton Low.

A 16-mile circular walk taking participants through Oakridge, Castlethorpe and Cosgrove, this will be a pacey trek aimed at confident walkers. Dogs not allowed, except for assistance dogs.

Afternoon Apple Amble. Saturday 10 May, 12pm at Woughton Orchard.

This Afternoon Apple Amble will be an easy 2-mile walk, exploring some of these historic fruit tree plantings around Peartree Bridge and Woughton on the Green.

Photography Walk. Sunday 11 May, 10am at Canal St Coffee, Campbell Wharf.

Join Nicky Kenny with your camera phones (or any camera) in and around Campbell Park, to observe and photograph the sculpture, nature and architecture with a particular focus on composition.No previous photography knowledge required and suitable for all ages, including children.

Introduction to Nordic Walking. Sunday 11 May, 10am at Campbell Park.

Discover the benefits of being active outdoors, but without the pressure on your body that comes with vigorous activities like running in this hour-long session.Equipment for use during the event will be provided walking.

Green City Literary Walk. Sunday 11 May, 2pm at Milton Keynes Central Station.

Let the writers of Milton Keynes take you for an adventure into their imaginations and stroll with them from MK Central Station and around the Teardrop Lakes and Loughton Valley Park, spinning poems and tales with a twist.

Places for all the walks can be booked on The Parks Trust events page here.

As well as all of the above, seasonal Parks Trust activities, including bat walks, woof walks and inclusive strolls will still be taking place during the festival, so there’s truly something for everybody. Discover the full schedule here.

Julie Dawes, Events and Community Engagement Manager at The Parks Trust, said: “Over five wonderful days, you'll find a variety of walks to enjoy throughout the city. We can't wait to share this experience with you!”