Get in the swing with a family fun dance party at Bletchley Park jubilee celebration

The world-famous second world war decoding museum has lined up a series of sensational acts so visitors can dance the day away between visiting its popular attractions - including the brilliant new The Intelligence Factory display.

For those not so fleet of foot there is the opportunity to grab a deckchair and relax while listening to superb vintage live music performances - there’s a different band each day.

The line-up features:

Bletchley Park

• Thursday, 2 June – Down for the Count, a mini big band who bring the sounds of the Swing Era back to life.

• Friday, 3 June – The Bailey Dolls, a vintage vocal trio who adore intricate harmonies, swinging rhythms, old-fashioned humour and bringing rip-roaring entertainment to the afternoon.

• Saturday, 4 June – Sara Spade and The Noisy Boys. W ith her ebullient blend of vintage ukulele jazz and blues-infused retro-pop swing originals, Sara Spade’s music breaks boundaries.

• Sunday, 5 June – Swinging Bass Band, a five-piece including top class musicians on saxophone, keyboard, double bass and drums with relaxing, mellow, vocals.

There are two performances each day from 12.15-1pm and 2-2.45pm.

Visitors are welcome to bring a picnic to enjoy but there are plenty of food and drink options available on site at the BBQ Food Truck, Hut 4 Café or Coffee shop in Block C.

To make your visit extra special, the park is offering afternoon tea in the mansion with a special Platinum Jubilee menu.

A Bletchley Park spokesman said: “All our exhibitions are open as usual for you to explore. Don’t miss our brand-new exhibition; The Intelligence Factory, which recently opened in Block A.

“Discover the stories of Bletchley Park at the height of its operation when 9,000 people worked around the clock to produce intelligence on an industrial scale to secretly help turn the tide of World Word Two.

“If you live within 10 miles of Bletchley Park you can enjoy 50% off our standard admission prices. Pay once and come back for unlimited return visits within a year!

“So, dust off your dancing shoes or grab a deck chair and help us celebrate Her Majesty’s 70 years of service with the whole family.

“Make it a weekend to remember! We look forward to seeing you at Bletchley Park.”

There’s still a chance to win one of five fantastic annual family passes to Bletchley Park, with winners receiving an exclusive hamper on their first visit.

To enter, rearrange the letters in bold to reveal the name of Bletchley Park’s new exhibition: electrifying hence total