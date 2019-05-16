Get new clothes for free in 'swap a dress for a dress' event in Milton Keynes

Women all over Milton Keynes are being given a chance to revamp their wardrobes with a special 'swap a dress' event on Sunday.

People are asked to go through their wardrobes and take any dresses they no longer wear to the Crown pub at Stony Stratford.

Michelle

There, fashion-conscious organiser Michelle has set up clothes rails to display the wares. And each 'customer' can take home the same amount of dresses they bought along.

The 'Swap a Dress for a Dress' evening runs from 6pm to 8pm and tickets, which are £5 each, are available online here.

Michelle, who runs Raindrops and Ribbons vintage boutique, said: "I’ve noticed there are far too many high street stores opening and fast fashion buying is becoming compulsive and also necessary as there are no ethical or sustainable ways for women of the area to get new styles without buying."

She added: "That’s why I set up my dress swaps. The fashion industry is the second largest pollutant in the world and not enough is being done to cut down on textile waste in our landfills and to cut down on impulsive buys, many of which items will never be worn or at that, worn once.

"Being able to swap with other like-minded individuals and have rails of choice will be a huge step in facing and making an impact on those problems. Plus, ladies get something back for all the dresses they once paid for and save A LOT of money in the process."