Get on your bike! Milton Keynes residents encouraged to embrace benefits of cycling
Bike Week, organised by Cycling UK, is an annual celebration of how cycling can be fitted into daily life, while also providing an environmentally friendly and fun alternative means of getting around.
As part of the celebrations for Bike Week, residents are invited to join a family bike ride on Saturday June 14.
It starts at 11am at the school car park near to the Grove Surgery in Netherfield.
Recent data released by the Milton Keynes Community Foundation shows that 37 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions in the city come from transport, a figure which is higher than the national average of 31 per cent.
Liberal Democrat councillor for the Bradwell ward at Milton Keynes City Council Marie Bradburn said: “Cycling isn’t just a way of getting around, it helps us build a healthier and more balanced lifestyle.
“Getting active and spending time in nature boosts our health and wellbeing, all whilst shaping a more sustainable future for the city by reducing carbon emissions and improving the air we breathe.”
Looking forward to the bike ride, which is being organised by Woughton Community Council, councillor Bradburn added: “Everyone is welcome, no matter your age or ability, so please join us if you would like.
“Small changes can lead to big improvements for us and for our city.”
Bike Week has been running in the UK since 1923, and is now celebrated worldwide.