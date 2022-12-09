Get on your bike to join Cycling Santas and bring some festive joy to Milton Keynes

MK's Cycling Santas will meet at 5.30pm at the Old Bus Station on December 15

Around 100 Cycling Santas will brighten up the festive season with a cycle ride across the city centre on December 15.

The cyclists including councillors, business and school leaders, primary school pupils, teenagers and vintage cyclists, will meet at 5.30pm at The Old Bus Station to cycle through the city centre dressed as Father Christmas.

“Last year’s event was great fun,” said cyclist Naveed Ahmed. “This year I am encouraging more people to come”.

“Everybody knows Santa has a sledge and reindeer, but not everyone knows Santa has a bicycle,” added Ian Revell, chief executive of MK Community Foundation. “It was a great way to promote cycling.”

A Mayor's presentation of awards to MK businesses and schools for cycling achievements this term, and a raffle will follow Dr Bike services from Cycle Saviours from 4pm, and a Winter Wheelie stunt contest from 4.30-5.30pm.

Councillor Mick Legg, Deputy Mayor of Milton Keynes, said: “Cycling is a council priority. It goes to our cycling strategy and our target to halve our carbon emissions by 2030.”

Santa costumes will be available to borrow for the ride and there will also be free mince pies. Santa Claus himself will be there to introduce a breakdancing display from MK's own Kevin Kallon.

Nextbike is providing 20 free Santander bicycles to use for three hours as well as 100 free for one hour, and will be on hand to help you unlock your hire bike. For details contact

