Get outdoors to discover, volunteer, and remember, in Milton Keynes’ parks

The clocks may have gone back signalling the onset of winter but that’s no excuse to not venture into the great outdoors and discover what Milton Keynes’ parklands have to offer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A vibrant mix of outdoor activities await with scenic leisure routes, striking artworks, and a packed calendar of events for all ages and abilities. Included are a host of Parks Trust events to explore nature through inclusive experiences to enjoy while connecting with the outdoors.

Wheelchair Ramble: Sun 2 Nov in Loughton Valley Park

Join Nick Wilson (AKA The Disabled Adventurer) for a guided ramble designed for wheelchair users, exploring the beauty of nature in a supportive and accessible environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wildlife at Floodplain Forest Nature Reserve

Learn about local wildlife, plants, and the natural history of the area, whilst connecting with fellow adventurers. Perfect for those looking to enjoy the outdoors without barriers.

Walk & Talk: Willow, Wetlands and Waders;: Tue 4 Nov at Floodplain Forest Nature Reserve

Discover the sights and sounds of this haven for wetland birds. This walk and talk event promises a great way for beginners to learn more about basic wetland bird identification, and for more intermediate or advanced bird watchers to spend a pleasant morning watching for wildlife accompanied by local bird experts.

Inclusive Stroll: Wed 5 Nov at Willen Lake

Designed for all ages and abilities, this event offers accessible routes and facilities, aiming to raise awareness and provide an enjoyable experience while discovering the hidden gems of MK’s green spaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Community Volunteering: Nectar Garden Nurturers: Sat 8 Nov at Millfield

Take part in a community project to maintain and nurture a precious lifeline for bees, butterflies, and other pollinators. No experience necessary, just a great opportunity to spend a few hours outdoors, meet like-minded people, and make a lasting contribution to our local Wildlife.

Community Litter Pick: Mon 10 Nov at Milton Keynes Rose in Campbell Park

A great way to get outdoors to help your local environment and ensure a well-presented space for the Armistice Day service. All equipment for a safe litter collection provided for this one-hour session led by Parks Trust staff, who also take the rubbish away for disposal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Armistice Day: Tue 11 Nov at Milton Keynes Rose in Campbell Park

The city’s annual Armistice Day remembrance service with readings, speeches, wreath laying and moment of silence at 11am to commemorate the end of he First World War. To see the uniformed services procession, arrive for 10.45am.

There are also lots of regular activities to enjoy including a wide range of walking events. The MK Health Walks programme provides a different walk every day of the week, guided walks of Great Linford Manor Park twice a month, and the Women’s Walking Network explores a different park each month. Those with four-legged friends may also enjoy socialising at Woof Walks.

Julie Dawes, Events and Community Engagement Manager at The Parks Trust said: “Spending time outdoors is so important for our health, even with the colder weather arriving.

“That’s why our team, with the support of our amazing volunteers, continue to provide a programme of exciting events and activities with something for everyone.”

More information is available here.