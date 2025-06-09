The fifth edition of Comic Con comes to Milton Keynes next month

Wrestling, dancing and lightsaber training are among the activities on offer as the fifth edition of Comic Con comes to Milton Keynes next month.

The event celebrates all things related to film and comic book characters with attendees encouraged to get into the spirit of the occasion by taking part in cosplay and dressing up as their favourite character.

This year’s event takes place at the Ridgeway Conference Centre in Wolverton on Saturday July 12 between 10am and 4pm.

Activities are set to include a cosplay dance-off, live wrestling, interactive building zones, lightsaber training, design workshops and trade stalls.

There will be no guest signers at the event, with organisers placing a focus on visitor interaction and entertainment.

Tickets are £8 in advance and £11 on the door, with those aged ten or under able to get in for free.

Tickets are on sale now through Comic Con’s Eventbrite page.

