Get ready for fandom fun as Comic Con returns to Milton Keynes

By Neil Shefferd
Published 9th Jun 2025, 11:47 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2025, 12:04 BST
The fifth edition of Comic Con comes to Milton Keynes next monthThe fifth edition of Comic Con comes to Milton Keynes next month
The fifth edition of Comic Con comes to Milton Keynes next month
Wrestling, dancing and lightsaber training are among the activities on offer as the fifth edition of Comic Con comes to Milton Keynes next month.

The event celebrates all things related to film and comic book characters with attendees encouraged to get into the spirit of the occasion by taking part in cosplay and dressing up as their favourite character.

This year’s event takes place at the Ridgeway Conference Centre in Wolverton on Saturday July 12 between 10am and 4pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Activities are set to include a cosplay dance-off, live wrestling, interactive building zones, lightsaber training, design workshops and trade stalls.

Tickets are on sale now for the fifth edition of Milton Keynes Comic Con, which this year is being held at the Ridgeway Centre in WolvertonTickets are on sale now for the fifth edition of Milton Keynes Comic Con, which this year is being held at the Ridgeway Centre in Wolverton
Tickets are on sale now for the fifth edition of Milton Keynes Comic Con, which this year is being held at the Ridgeway Centre in Wolverton

There will be no guest signers at the event, with organisers placing a focus on visitor interaction and entertainment.

Tickets are £8 in advance and £11 on the door, with those aged ten or under able to get in for free.

Tickets are on sale now through Comic Con’s Eventbrite page.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Related topics:Milton KeynesTicketsWolverton
News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice