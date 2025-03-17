A new entertainment playground is opening in Milton Keynes on Friday March 21 featuring gaming, immersive experiences and a wide food and drink offering.

Lane7, located at 38 Midsummer Place in the shopping centre, features 14 bowling lanes, including some that celebrate strikes with a smoke machine.

Other activities include a roller skating rink, golf simulators, bumper cars, karaoke, darts, a shuffleboard, pool tables, arcades, beer pong and ping pong.

The site also features a space called Playground, an area for interactive gaming, and The Red Room, a space complete with dedicated bowling lanes, ping pong tables and dartboard, that can be hired out for private parties or functions.

Lane7 will feature a range of food and drink options, including pizzas, hot dogs, and wide selections of beers, ciders and cocktails.

Lane7 will be open daily in Milton Keynes from March 21 between 11am and midnight from Sunday to Thursday and from 11am until 1.30am on Fridays and Saturdays, with under-18s welcome until 7pm each night.

Gavin Hughes, managing director of Lane7, said: “This is the biggest, boldest, and most exciting Lane7 we’ve ever created.

“We’re all about pushing the boundaries of what a night out should be, and Milton Keynes is getting an entertainment playground like no other.

“Whether you’re coming for the bowling, the bumper cars, or just a killer cocktail, we guarantee there’s nothing else like it.”

Founded in Newcastle in 2013, Lane7 describes itself as “the best bar you have ever been to, with bowling, gaming and an unrivalled atmosphere added to the mix.”

It currently has locations in cities including London, Manchester, Dublin and Berlin.

