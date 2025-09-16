Get your coins and medals valued at Antiques Roadshow-style event in Cranfield

Coins and stamps are among the items that can be valued at the event in Cranfield next month. Pic: SG Baldwin's

If you have stamps, medals, coins, cards or gold and would like to see what it is worth, you have a golden opportunity when a valuation day comes to Cranfield next month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hosted by auction house Stanley Gibbons Baldwin and coins, medal and militaria experts Baldwin’s Bullion, the valuation day is taking place at Cranfield Management Development Centre on Wharley End between 9.30am and 2.30pm on Tuesday October 28.

The valuation day is free to attend, although appointments to have items valued must be booked in advance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the event coins, medals, tokens and military decorations can be valued by the coin expert team, stamps, covers or postal history items can be valued by the stamp expert team, and trading cards, comics or modern collectables can also be valued by the coin expert team.

Looking forward to the event philatelist Paul Matthews said: “In addition to all world stamps and postcards, we also seek stamps on their original envelopes from unusual locations.

“Many years ago, collectors tore the stamps off envelopes, now collectors want stamps left on their original envelopes.”

Earlier this year Stanley Gibbons Baldwin auctioned a first day cover featuring signatures from the victorious England team that won the 1966 FIFA World Cup, which was sold for £1,800 including fees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Places for the valuation day at Cranfield can be booked through SG Baldwin’s website.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.