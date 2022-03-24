Get your old Timberland boots restored to their former glory for free at Milton Keynes city centre

The Timberland store in MK is offered a free boot cleaning service for all their customers for three days only.

People are invited to take their old and dirty Timberlands along for the "ultimate in boot TLC", says the company, which is calling the campaign Get Ready for Your Next Adventure.

A spokesman said: "All Timberland boots are welcomed and accepted - we treat each one with respect, to restore them back to their former glory. Just as they deserve.

The boots will look as good as new

"Look after your boots and they will look after you."

The spokesman added: "Timberland boots, known for lasting a lifetime need care and treatment so they can continue to work hard for you and build forward to a sustainable future."

But boots should not be worn for 24 hours after cleaning, to allow for optimal results.

Timberland sneakers and trainers are included in the offer, which runs from Friday April 1 to Sunday April 3.