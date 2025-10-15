Giant and long-established kitchen and bathroom company goes into liquidation in Milton Keynes

One of the largest UK wholesale independent kitchen and bathroom distributors is sadly going into liquidation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 100 people have been made redundant at Waterline, based in North Crawley Road in Newport Pagnell, while administrators manage an “orderly wind down”.

Alex Cadwallader and Dane O’Hara from Leonard Curtis were appointed as Joint Administrators earlier this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The move comes after the Waterline board of directors tried in vain to find a buyer for the company, which has been running more almost 80 years.

Waterline is based in North Crawley Road in Newport Pagnell

Known as the UK's largest kitchen furniture, appliance, sinks, taps and ancillary kitchen products supplier to the independent kitchen specialist sector, Waterline has depots across the country and their Blue Book of products is known as the ‘kitchen trade bible’.

The company traded successfully and even experienced exceptional growth between 2021 and 2022. But unfortunately it went into decline after that due to a number of factors, say the administrators.

Pressures included the lifting of the national covid restrictions, an increase in interest rates and the cost-of-living crisis, which caused a significant reduction in consumer spending.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result, the company had to rely on funding support from its shareholders, which from 2025 became no longer viable.

The board of directors decided to market and sell the business. However the sale fell through and, with the lack of long-term funding available, the decision was made to approach Leonard Curtis to consider the company’s financial position.

Leonard Curtis was formally instructed in September 2025 and an accelerated mergers & acquisitions (AMA) process started promptly.

“Despite some expressions of interest being received in certain assets of the company – mainly stock and intellectual property rights - there was no appetite for purchasing the business as a going concern,” said a spokesperson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This led to Cadwallader and O’Hara being appointed in the high court on October 9. Now the multi-disciplinary teams from Leonard Curtis, including its performance advisory specialists, haveprepared a wind down plan to benefit the company as whole and assist the Retention of Title suppliers in collecting their stock whilst realising the value in the other assets.

The Administrators are not in a position to fulfil nor take any orders.

Alex Cadwallader said: “We are disappointed that a sale did not take place, despite reaching out to both industry and non-industry specific parties as part of our regulated process.

“A key driver for the board of Waterline was the safeguarding of jobs for employees with the aim of a going concern sale. However, despite their best efforts, the external factors pressures in the economy and the sector specifically meant a buyer could not be found.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Unfortunately, 105 redundancies have taken place, with 15 staff members working to support the wind down of the business.”

Axia VS have acted as agents and Crowell & Moring as solicitors in the process.