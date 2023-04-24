Giant billboard complete with loud popping noises to be installed in Milton Keynes to advertise popular popcorn snack

A giant billboard advertising Butterkist popcorn – complete with popping noises - is to bring a new experience to people in Central Milton Keynes.

The KP Snacks-owned brand has chosen the city as one of the select locations for its high-tech ‘Go Grab the Butterkist’ campaign.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The billboard will show an animated microwave cooking the popcorn, counting down the two and a half minutes it takes to cook.

The billboard features an animated microwave - complete with sounds

It features full audio so passers-by can hear the popping noises.

Butterkist has even added a few microwave settings of its own – including ‘Grilled Celebs’, ‘Comedy Roasts’, ‘Steamy Dramas’ and ‘Reheated Debates’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Milton Keynes billboard, thought to be planned for either the shopping centre of MK Central Station, was created by independent agency St Luke’s and is one of 48 outdoor sites chosen for a two week long campaign.

Created by independent agency St Luke’s, the fun campaign will run for two weeks, appearing on 48 outdoor sites in London, Leeds, Manchester, Edinburgh, Milton Keynes, Newcastle, Glasgow, Luton, Sheffield, Gateshead, Derby and Dartford.

Ben Theobald, brand manager at Butterkist, told The Drum marketing and media news site: “We love the disruptive nature of the creative and hijacking a standard 48-sheet media format in a clever way.”