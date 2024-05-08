Watch more of our videos on Shots!

IKEA has announced it will be hosting a large car boot event later this month.

The move follows last year’s successful pilot sale, which attracted hundreds of people.

The event will take place on May 19 and is part of IKEA’s long-term commitment to providing a more sustainable, affordable life at home for its customers.

People can to sell unwanted home furnishing goods, decorations and more (they don’t have to be IKEA products) to give a new lease of life to old items.

With a growing environmental awareness shaping the way consumers value the things they own, and how they shop, the event also aims to support buyers looking for more budget-friendly and sustainability-conscious solutions, say IKEA bosses.

Michaela Quinlan, Chief Commercial Officer at IKEA UK and Ireland, said: “We know that the way people shop is changing. The cost-of-living crisis and an increasing awareness of environmental issues is reshaping how customers value possessions.

“Having seen the success of last year’s pilot, we’re happy to be bringing car boot back and hosting the event again in Milton Keynes. Giving people more opportunities to live and shop sustainably continues to be a focus for us at IKEA and we look forward to welcoming more people, so they can grab a bargain while ensuring quality pre-loved homeware has a chance at finding a new home.”

In addition to the car boot events, customers across the UK can make the most of sustainable initiatives inside their local IKEA store. This includes its BuyBack & Resell service, which allows customers to sell unwanted IKEA items back to the retailer to gain credit to use in-store (in the form of an IKEA gift card), and its Reshop & Reuse service, where customers can buy discontinued products, ex-display and pre-loved items for a fraction of the price.

The car boot events are free to attend, and savvy shoppers can also make the most of IKEA’s in store promotions which will be running during this time.