Giant leopard is spotted lurking among sunflowers on Milton Keynes farm

Reports of a large wild beast seen in a city sunflower field are entirely true, the Citizen can confirm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the king-size leopard is just one of a series of animals proving an added attraction at The Patch MK venue this summer.

The popular family fun and flower fields re-open this month (July 25), complete with a new series of striking art installations in the form of wild animal sculptures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as the leopard, there’s a giant panda, Asian elephant, lowland gorilla, black rhinoceros, Californian condor, amur leopard, hawksbill turtle and a giant pangolin.

A leopard lurks among the sunflowers at The Patch in Milton Keynes

All represent endangered species and have been crafted by internationally renowned sculptor Erik Schmitz as a project called The Last Footprint.

They have all been made from sustainable and reclaimed materials, including timber from the The Patch farm and offcuts donated by Linnell Bros Timber Merchants in Towcester.

A spokesperson said: “Earlier this week, drivers along the A422 towards Buckingham will have seen giant animal sculptures being moved in to place amongst the breathtaking backdrop of millions of wildflowers and striking sunflower fields.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The sculptures form a moving tribute to the fragile beauty of the natural world and the impact each life leaves behind. Art Meets agriculture. It’s a unique farm experience.”

A view of the black rhino at The Patch

The Patch MK was created by Joe and Rosalyn Gurney, fourth-generation farmers who have transformed part of their land just outside Milton Keynes into a vibrant, family-focused destination.

Each year, the couple strive to bring a unique attraction to their flower fields and this year they decided to combine their passions for art and wildlife with by designing the unique sculpture exhibition.

“We’ve always wanted The Patch to be about more than just a fun day out,” said Joseph. “It’s about creating meaningful memories, and this installation is exactly that. It’s beautiful, yes, but it’s also thought-provoking and deeply moving. We are looking forward to seeing these imposing sculptures against the backdrop of our gorgeous sunflowers as they go through their lifecycle from bud to bloom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a quiet call to notice, to remember, and to act. “We were delighted to team up with Erik and see our vision for the project brought to life. We sincerely hope it sparks meaningful conversations in every family that visits.”

Since opening just a few years ago, The Patch MK has grown into one of the region’s most loved seasonal experiences, home to millions of flowers each summer and thousands of pumpkins in the autumn.

Visitors can explore flower fields, get lost in sensory-rich maize mazes, and now, reflect on conservation through this extraordinary new installation.

Dated-entry tickets must be pre-booked online in advance and are on sale now for dates throughout the school summer holiday season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Patch is a working farm, and only open to the public on certain dates during events. These include pumpkin nights with more than 500,000 pumpkins, a fully-licensed bar, live music, axe throwing, LED and fire performers, marshmallow toasting, monster truck paintball, festoon lighting and hot food. Find out more about summer and autumn events and nights at The Patch here.

You can book tickets here.