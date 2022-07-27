Giant party begins as football fans gather in Milton Keynes for tonight's UEFA semi final

The party is running until 8pm to enjoy live music, football activities and family entertainment as well as selection of pop-up food and drink vendors.

There is an outdoor exhibition telling the story of women’s football, dedicated chill-out area and a chance to try everything from face-painting to table-football and yoga sessions f

Around 30,000 fans have booked tickets to watch tonight’s game at MK Stadium.

Football fans are gathering in Milton Keynes for the UEFA semi final

Sadly, the rail strike has prompted a warning of travel chaos as visitors are urged not to rely on trains and make alternative arrangements. Local people are advised to avoid the road close to the stadium tonight.

A shuttle bus will be running running from the city centre to the stadium, and National Express organised two coach services arriving from London Victoria at 3pm and then at 5pm.