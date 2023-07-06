Giant signs featuring cartoon pupils are launched to improve school run parking all over Milton Keynes

Large ‘Think before you park’ signs showing cartoon children have been launched in a bid to solve the thorny issue of school run parking.

Milton Keynes City Council is offering schools the use of pupil signs as part of a new campaign to improve road safety outside the school gates.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 15 bespoke signs feature pupils in different uniform colours holding a lollipop sign, and are used by a number of councils around the country to help counter dangerous parking.

Any school in Milton Keynes can borrow these signs to ease their parking problems

Schools use them in areas where parking is not permitted for safety reasons, such as yellow ‘School Keep Clear’ zig zags and where extra visibility is needed for drivers and pedestrians.

Fifteen signs are on offer to any MK school from this September. They can be loaned for free for a month at a time to remind drivers to park safely and to look out for pedestrians near school entrances and exits.

Councillor Lauren Townsend, Cabinet Member for Public Realm said, “Many schools experience road safety issues on a daily basis caused by inconsiderate parking and poor driver behaviour.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“This is just one way that we’re tackling this issue by using these pupil signs as a physical reminder to all road users to be aware of children and other pedestrians when they are dropping off or picking up at the school gates or driving through.”