Giant Tin Man sculpture to receive much-needed facelift in Milton Keynes park

The sculpture was made in the late 1970’s by artists Liz Leyh, Lesley Bonner and Michael Grabowski and has been perched proudly on a mound in a Beanhill park ever since.

Representing the Tin Man from the Wizard of Oz, the head and body were made from concrete and then coated in metal. A red heart shape was painted on his chest to represent the wish of the famous fictional character, who yearned to have a heart.

More than 40 years on, the Tin Man is still a landmark for local people. But sadly time has taken its toll and vandals have also struck, leaving him badly in need of restoration.

The Beanhill Tin Man

Led by Beanhill councillor Brian Hepburn, who is the official ambassador for Woughton Community Council, a campaign was launched earlier this year to restore the Tin Man to his former glory.

"We have managed to get help from Mears group to help restore the Tin Man and to help clear a Wizard of Oz garden area around him,” said Brian.

“We’ve also been offered by Tesco plc to provide some managers willing to do work in the community, provide the paint and to help paint not just the tin man but all the play equipment around the park..

"This is great news and I am glad this will be done.”

The Tin Man's face is crumbling

MK Council has also offered to help it is hoped an information board will be put up on the site so people can read about the Tin Man’s history.

Meanwhile the Beanhill Residents Association is organising a summer fete on August 7 to raise funds for the restoration and other projects to enhance the estate.

To be held in Capron Field, there will be entertainment and stall for all the family stall holders and entertainment.

Beanhill estate falls within the UK's top 10 per cent of the most deprived wards.

His foot is damaged

Woughton Community Council also covers Leadenhall, Eaglestone, Peartree Bridge, Coffee Hall, Netherfield and Tinkers Bridge and has in the past won a national 'Star Council' award for the help it gives to these communities.