Girl, 15, has been missing for more than 40 hours in Milton Keynes
Police have tonight appealed for anyone who has seen her
Wednesday, 16th February 2022, 8:56 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 16th February 2022, 9:00 pm
Police have tonight put out an appeal for help in finding a schoolgirl who has been missing since the early hours of yesterday morning.
Millie Stevens is just 15 years old and is from Heelands.
She is described as a white female, 5ft 7 tall and of slim build with shoulder length ginger/black hair. She is likely to be wearing jeans and black puma trainers.
A police spokesman said: "Millie has been missing from Heelands since the early hours of 15th February."
If you see her or if you have any information, please call police on 101, quoting reference number 43220069707