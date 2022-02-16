Girl, 15, has been missing for more than 40 hours in Milton Keynes

Police have tonight put out an appeal for help in finding a schoolgirl who has been missing since the early hours of yesterday morning.

Millie Stevens is just 15 years old and is from Heelands.

She is described as a white female, 5ft 7 tall and of slim build with shoulder length ginger/black hair. She is likely to be wearing jeans and black puma trainers.

Have you seen Millie?

A police spokesman said: "Millie has been missing from Heelands since the early hours of 15th February."