Police are appealing for the public’s help in tracing a girl who has been reported missing from Milton Keynes.

Atlanta is aged 16 and was last seen in the city at around 1.10am this morning (Wednesday)

She is 5ft tall, of small build, and was last seen wearing a black jacket, black leggings and white trainers. She may also be carrying a white leather bag.

Have you seen Atlanta?

PC Emma Roberts, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We are very concerned for Atlanta’s welfare so I am appealing for anyone with information on her whereabouts to get in touch.

“Also I want to appeal to Atlanta to get in touch with police so we can check you’re safe and well. You are not in any trouble.

“If you see Atlanta or have any information that might help us find her, please make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43230014683. In an emergency, call 999.