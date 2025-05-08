Girl, 16, goes missing in Milton Keynes
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police have issued a pleas for help to find a 16-year-old girl who has gone missing in MK.
Mya was last seen at approximately 1pm on March 7 2025 near the Oakridge area of Milton Keynes.
She is believed to be wearing a grey jumper, black bottoms and white Air Force trainers.
If you have any information, please call police on101, referencing 43250224206.