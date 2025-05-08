Girl, 16, goes missing in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have issued a pleas for help to find a 16-year-old girl who has gone missing in MK.

Mya was last seen at approximately 1pm on March 7 2025 near the Oakridge area of Milton Keynes.

She is believed to be wearing a grey jumper, black bottoms and white Air Force trainers.

If you have any information, please call police on101, referencing 43250224206.