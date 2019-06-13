Girl, 19, dies in serious incident at Milton Keynes mental health unit

A 19-year-old girl has died in a "serious incident" at Chadwick Lodge mental health unit in Milton Keynes.

The girl, who was a patient at the unit, died on Tuesday and it is understood her distraught relatives are now asking for an investigation.

Chadwick Lodge MK

Chadwick Lodge, based at Eaglestone, is run by Elysium Healthcare. It offers medium and low secure services to men and women who have been detained under the Mental Health Act.

Its website states: "We offer tailored care to those patients who present with a dual diagnosis of mental illness/ personality disorder and mild learning disability. Our psychology and therapy services offer a range of clinical and forensic interventions, including a fire-setting programme, substance misuse service, relapse prevention groups for sexual offenders and Dialectical Behaviour Therapy (DBT) for forensic patients."

A spokesman for Elysium Healthcare told the Citizen: "We can confirm that a serious incident has occurred involving a female patient. Our sincerest condolences go out to her family. We are unable to make any further comment at this time."